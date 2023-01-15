Alleged terrorists Jagjit Singh, 29, alias Jagga alias Yaqub, and Naushad, 56, had planned to carry out a bigger terror operation, targeting right-wing leaders, but have been arrested before they could implement their plans, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell said on Sunday.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha said that Naushad was being handled by a Pakistan base-LeT handler whereas Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Dalla was giving instructions to Jagjit.

“They were being funded and were planning to carry out attack on right-wing leaders,” he said.

The Special Cell has learnt in the investigation that the two had killed and chopped up a drug addict to demonstrate their capabilities.

Special CP, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said: “The Special Cell has prevented a major attack.”

Jagjit Singh was said to be in touch with the Bambiha gang of Punjab and later on he developed contacts with Khalistani operators. “Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand,” a source said.

The duo had killed a boy in December, and the body, which had a ‘trishul’ tattoo on its shoulder, was recovered from the Bhalswa Dairy area based on the disclosures made by the two alleged terrorists.

“We have learnt that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is behind the incident. The two terrorists killed him and made a video of the killing which they sent to their Pakistan-based handler. Naushad was associated with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Harkat-ul-Ansar. He had been in Tihar for a long time and there he came in touch with Arif Mohammed, an accused in Red Fort attack case, and Sohail, a terrorist. Sohail was later released in 2018 and went to Pakistan and joined Lashkar-e-Taiba but Naushad was in contact with him,” a source said.

Sources further said that it was Sohail was gave task of target killings of prominent Hindu leaders to Naushad and send videos of the killings.

Naushad, along with Jagjit Singh, had befriend the boy, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, brought him to their home, and killed up. A video was sent to Sohail. Later the accused cut up the body into eight pieces and dumped them in the Bhalswa Dairy area. All the pieces have been recovered by the police at their instance.

On Friday, the Special Cell had recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation in the Bhalswa Dairy area.

“The disclosures made by the accused led the police to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony under the Bhalswa Dairy police station area. Two hand grenades were recovered from their room,” said a senior police officer.

“Traces of human blood were also found by the forensic team,” the officer said.

The police said they have also recovered three pistols along with 22 bullets. The duo was sent to 14 day police custody on Friday.

