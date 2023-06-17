INDIA

Forester shot dead by poachers in Odisha’s Similipal National Park

NewsWire
0
0

A forester was shot dead by poachers inside the Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Saturday.

This is the second such case of a forest official killed by poachers within a period of a month in Similipal, Asia’s second-largest biosphere reserve and home to the Royal Bengal Tigers.

The deceased has been identified as Mathi Hansda.

He was killed during an exchange of fire between the poachers and forest officials at around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

“During patrolling, our forest officials intercepted poachers near Gamuchhajharan camp under Barahakumuda section in Similipal sanctuary. The poachers opened fire at our staff and shot forester Hansda,” said Sai Kiran D.N., deputy director of Similipal north wildlife division.

When the forester was rushed to Karanjia hospital, the doctor declared him brought dead, he said.

The forest officials seized a gun used by the poachers. After getting information from the forest officials, local police reached the spot.

Both forest and police officials are now conducting joint operations to nab the poachers, Sai Kiran informed.

On May 22, Bimal Kumar Jena, a 35-year-old forest guard, was shot dead by a group of poachers in Similipal.

Following this incident, a poacher was also killed by forest department officials on May 31.

The killing of two forest officials by poachers within a month raised concern among authorities.

The department is now planning to further strengthen its patrolling system inside the reserve.

20230617-122405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi police issues over 2.5 lakh challans for Covid norms’ violation

    BSF caught 1,951 Bangladeshi infiltrators, smugglers from Bengal border in 2022

    PM makes false claims, did not touch Manipur’s basic issues: Congress

    K’taka: Ranking system to evaluate Zilla Panchayats’ performance