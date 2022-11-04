BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $531.081 billion for the week ended October 28, a jump of $6.561 billion over the previous week.

According to a weekly supplement issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the overall reserves had dropped by $3.847 billion to $524.52 billion in the previous week.

In October 2021, the country’s foreign exchange reserves had touched $645 billion. However since then, the reserves have been falling.

The foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $5.772 billion to $470.847 billion during the week ending October 28.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF also went up by $48 million to $4.847 billion in this period.

