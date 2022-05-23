The Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Monday said that it has recovered foreign currency worth Rs 1.53 crore from a person at Kolkata Airport under Foreign Exchange Management Act(FEMA).

A senior ED official said that the search was conducted on the basis of Information received from the Airport Intelligence Unit, NSCBI Airport, Customs Kolkata on the night of May 21 that a passenger has been intercepted along with foreign exchange without any explanation.

“He had travelled from Gorakhpur to Kolkata by domestic Flight No 6E7306. During search, 1998 number of foreign currencies consisting of 1,65,000 USD and 30,460 Euro (Total equivalent to Rs 1.53 crore) were found in the possession of the passenger. However, he failed to provide the source of said foreign exchange and the purpose of travelling with such a huge amount of foreign exchange without any valid document,” said the ED official.

The official said that the said amount of currency was seized under FEMA.

An ECIR (FIR) has been lodged in this connection by the ED.

Further investigation is under progress.

20220523-180002