Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Friday asked the opposition leaders to forget the differences among themselves and fight for the country.

“The situation in the country is not good even in BJP-ruled states. BJP also sabotages governments in the Congress-ruled states. We need to fight against the BJP which requires collective efforts. If we have any ideological differences, we need to sit together and sort it out,” Pawar said.

He added that a movement has started from Patna which will spread across the country.

“I remember, one such movement was started from Patna under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan which spread across the country. A number of movements started from this place and were accepted in the country,” the NCP Chief said.

His remarks came in the wake of the opposition party meeting witnessing some arguments between Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on one side and the AAP on the other pertainting to issues such as ordinance and Article 370.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said: “I want to thank Nitish for organising such a meeting. You are seeing that the prominent leaders of different political parties of the entire country are assembled here from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Everyone knows that we belong to different political parties. We came together to save the unity and integrity of the country.”

“We will object to anyone who attacks our democracy. Just like Mamata Didi has said that whether opposition parties would come on one platform? I object those who are traitors and want to bring dictatorship in the country. Today, we started the opposition unity and when the start is good, everything will go well in future. We will sit together from time-to-time and make strategies,” Thackeray added.

