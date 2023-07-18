INDIA

Former accounts officer in Odisha arrested for second time within four weeks for graft

NewsWire
0
0

A former accounts officer in Reamal block of Odisha’s Deogarh district was arrested by the vigilance wing on Tuesday for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 8.04 crore.

Rajendra Dash was arrested for the second time within just four weeks.

According to vigilance sources, Dash was first arrested on June 27, a day after he was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a complainant for processing release of his pending bills in connection with construction of Anganwadi Centre.

Dash was then released on bail.

Meanwhile, the vigilance has conducted raids on the properties of the former accountant and detected assets worth Rs 8.04 crore, which is 514 per cent of his known sources of income, the vigilance officials said.

The vigilance officials detected eight buildings, three plots, bank deposits worth Rs 1.70 crore, 2 four-wheelers, 2 two-wheelers and jewellery and household articles worth Rs.6.60 lakh from the possession of Dash.

Case has been registered against Dash and his spouse under different sections of Prevention of Corrupton (Amendment) Act, 2018.

2023071841405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.37cr in PMLA case

    Gaza militants fire 5 rockets at Israel amid escalation in West...

    Nigerian woman held at IGI with meth valued at over Rs...

    Over 31 cr vax doses administered across country as on June...