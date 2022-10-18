INDIA

Former Advocate General R. Krishnamoorthy passes away in Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

Chennai, Oct 18 ( IANS) Tamil Nadu’s former Advocate General R. Krishnamoorthy passed away in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 92.

Krishnamoorthy had held the post of A-G from 1980 to 1989 and then again from 1994-1996. He had also served as the Chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTP). He had also served as a government pleader in 1978.

He obtained his law degree from Madras Government law college in 1954 and served as an apprentice under K. Veeraswami who later became the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

The former A-G also did business after taking a break from the legal profession during the years 1959-67 but reverted to legal practice in 1967. He had appeared for the state government and for the Income Tax department before various high courts in the country other than Madras High Court.

He had served on the board of several public limited companies as a director and was also on the Board of Trustees of PSG Group of Colleges in Coimbatore.

R. Krishnamoorthy was the president of Narada Gana Sabha, a cultural organisation for 25 years.

20221018-161602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians did not have a Plan B, says...

    Priyanka on Cong’s CM candidate in UP: ‘Can you see any...

    Delhi Lokayukta seeks report on alleged irregularities in classroom construction

    Covid+ve report not mandatory for admission to facilities: Govt