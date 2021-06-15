Former All India Football Federation (AIFF) vice-president CR Viswanathan passed away in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 85.

Apart from being the AIFF vice-president (2004-08), Viswanathan was also a member of the AIFF executive committee from 2008 to 2012, and chairman of the AIFF technical committee (2009-2012).

Viswanathan was also the president of the Tamil Nadu Football Association and the Coimbatore District Football Association and played a role in the hosting of the 1993 Nehru Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

“CR Viswanathan will be remembered for his contribution to Indian football, and sports,” AIFF president Praful Patel said in his condolence message.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, said: “On behalf of the Indian football fraternity, we offer our condolences to the bereaved family. Viswanathan was a versatile administrator who served not just Indian football in different capacities, but also worked towards the overall development of Indian sports.”

–IANS

akm/qma