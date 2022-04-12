INDIA

Former Air Chief commends rescue ops in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

NewsWire
0
0

“A very successful operation that highlights the capabilities of our security forces”, is how Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major, former Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force (IAF), chose to describe the rescue of 46 of 48 people trapped inside cable cars at Trikut Hills in Deoghar, Jharkhand, for nearly 48 hours since Sunday afternoon.

Air Chief Marshal Major is “special”. Not only was he the only officer from the helicopter wing of the IAF to head the Force, but also he participated in a similar rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh 30 years ago as a Group Captain.

ACM Major then captained a Mi-17 helicopter as para commando Col (then Major) Ivan Joseph Crasto (retd) and his men pulled out 10 people from a stranded cable car dangling 3,000 feet from the ground at Parwanoo. This operation came to be known as Op Timber Trail Rescue.

“Such operations are extremely tricky and delicate due to the multitude of cables that have to be avoided. You have to be extremely careful when the winch ia lowered. This requires a lot of skill, a lot of patience and a lot of planning. It is a combined operation between the crew of the helicopter and the commando who is operating down below. It is a big challenge to hold the aircraft as steady as possible despite strong winds. There is need for total co-ordination and our teams of rescuers have achieved that in Jharkhand,” ACM Major said.

He was disappointed at news reports claiming that a life was lost due to ‘botched’ operations. “Such operations are risky and mishaps can happen. It isn’t easy to winch up a person in conditions such as these. I certainly feel that this was a great effort by our security forces,” he added.

The IAF announced on Tuesday evening that the operation at Trikut Hills that lasted 26 hours has been completed. The rescue operation involved the use of two Mi-17V5, a Mi-17, an ALH and a Chetak helicopter.

Five Garud Commandos of the IAF carried out rescue operations from the cable cars even as pilots, with no briefing about wind speeds or other weather conditions, struggled to hold their aircraft steady. The IAF also expressed grief at the loss of two lives despite best efforts.

20220413-033401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tanuj Virwani details his role and working with Divya Agarwal in...

    Meghalaya to be one of India’s top 10 states in 10...

    Liquor ban in Bihar was imposed with Oppn’s consent: Nitish

    BJP rues EPS did not seal deal with AMMK in Assembly...