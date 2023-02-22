INDIA

Former Allahabad HC judge, wife booked in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a case of disproportionate assets case against former Allahabad High Court judge Justice S.N. Shukla and his wife, alleging they allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 2.45 crore disproportionate to their known source of income.

The CBI has alleged that the assets was acquired by them between 2015 and 2019, when Shukla was serving on the bench.

In 2019, a case was lodged against Shukla and retired judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, I.M. Quddusi for getting bribe for a court order which was in favour of a medical college based in Lucknow.

In 2019, them Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra had recommended impeachment of Shukla after a Supreme Court’s in-house probe came against Shukla. However, Shukla wasn’t impeached at that time. Next Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also favored the impeachment of Shukla.

Now, the CBI has lodged a fresh disproportionate assets case against Shukla and his wife, and in the coming days, can issue summons to him to join the investigation.

