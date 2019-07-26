Former Andhra minister Mukesh Goud dies

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh minister and Telangana Congress leader Mukesh Goud died on Monday following prolong illness. He was 60.

Goud, who served as minister in the cabinets of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Kiran Kumar Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh, was battling cancer. He was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday after his conditioned turned critical.

A three-time member of Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Goud is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

With Goud’s death, the Congress lost second leader in as many days. The news of his death came when Congress leaders were busy in the cremation of former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy.

A backward class leader from Hyderabad, Goud began his political career as a corporator. He was first elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Maharjgunj constituency in the city in 1989 and was re-elected in 2004. After the delimitation of constituencies in 2009, he was elected from Goshamahal constituency.

Goud lost the elections from Goshamahal in 2014 and 2018.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of Goud and recalled his services as Minister and an MLA. Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders also condoled Goud’s death.

