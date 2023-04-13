INDIA

Former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to face probe

Former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator in Assam, Prateek Hajela would face probe as the state government has raised a complaint with the Directorate of Economic Offences and Vigilance against him on the alleged irregularities during the NRC updating exercise.

Hajela was appointed as NRC coordinator on the directive of the Supreme Court.

However, soon after the NRC list was out in August 2019, the top court ordered the Centre and the Assam government to transfer Hajela to Madhya Pradesh for the longest period of time possible as there were several complaints filed against him.

There were allegations that he had done mass irregularities during the NRC updating exercise.

The Madhya Pradesh government on last month relieved him from his duties as senior secretary of the Ayush Department and was told to return to his home cadre in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Hajela will have to face investigation for allegedly breaking the law while updating the NRC that was intended to find “illegal immigrants” in the state.

He also said that the case has been forwarded to the directorates of economic offences and vigilance by the Assam government.

It has been learned that Hajela does not want to come back to Assam and may take VRS.

“If he (Prateek Hajela) wishes to take the VRS, he can but he must be present before the investigation team whenever he is called,” Sarma said.

Already, several cases on alleged irregularities in the NRC exercise were kept pending against Hajela.

