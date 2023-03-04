INDIA

Former Australian PM meets BJP chief Nadda

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Saturday met Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda here under the ‘Know BJP’ campaign at the party headquarters.

Abbott, a member of the Liberal Party, served as a member of the Australian House of Representatives (1994-2019). He was the Prime Minister of Australia from 2013 to 2015.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda wrote: “Met former Australian PM Abbott today as a part of our #KnowBJP campaign at the BJP HQ. We had an insightful discussion ranging from strengthening bilateral ties, to the BJP’s vision for nation building and how we can learn from each other’s experiences.”

Nadda launched this initiative to make people more familiar with the BJP on the party’s Foundation Day in April last year.

Through the ‘Know BJP’ campaign, the party seeks to improve bilateral ties with several nations while also educating the public about its principles and methods of operation.

