A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found dead at a park in West Delhi’s Fateh Nagar on Monday evening.

According to the police, the 58-year-old leader has been identified as Gurvinder Singh Bawa, former vice-president of the party’s West Delhi unit.

As per the police, Bawa’s body was found hanging from a grill inside a park at around 6 pm on Monday evening. “Visitors to the park saw his body hanging and alerted the police,” said a Delhi Police official.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death, police said.

People in the area said Bawa may have killed himself by hanging. However, the BJP office has not issued any statement in this regard

“No suicide note has been recovered so far,” said the officer. “An investigation in the case is underway,” he added.

–IANS

pd/ash