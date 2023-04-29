Former BJP MLA Jawahar Prasad has surrendered before a district court in Bihar’s Sasaram in connection with communal violence during Ram Navami celebrations on March 31.

A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued against Prasad for his alleged connection in the violence.

Prasad, who was absconding since then, finally surrendered before district court on Friday evening.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for Rohtas police said that an FIR was registered against Prasad in the town police station of Sasaram. “Following his surrender, we have arrested him and the process is to send him to judicial custody,” he said.

Besides Prasad, another accused named Mohamad Shahnawaz Alam alias Lakhani also surrendered before court on Friday evening.

The official further said they have arrested 63 accused in connection with the violence.

“The district police has obtained NBW against 38 accused who were involved in communal violence and we are also going to start the process of property attachment against 12 persons as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that whoever is the culprit, he/she will be punished.

“The state police are taking action against the accused. We are not directing them for action. I want to tell them that whoever is the accused, the state police will take strong action,” he said.

“Our government would neither frame nor save anyone. Police are looking after everything and taking action on the wrongdoings. Everyone knows I do not interfere in the work of the police,” the chief minister said.

The communal violence erupted in Sasaram and Nalanda during Ram Navami celebrations, just before the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the incidents, the BJP blamed the Nitish Kumar government for failing to control law and order in the state.

