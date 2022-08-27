SPORTS

Former boxing champion George Foreman accused of sexual assault in the 1970s

NewsWire
0
0

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles alleges that former Olympic gold medallist and two-time world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman sexually assaulted at least two women in the 1970s, local media have reported.

The two women accused Foreman of sexually abusing them when they were teenagers and below the age of consent in the 1970s, KABC-TV, the West Coast flagship station of the ABC network, reported on Friday.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, does not identify Foreman by name, but identifies the alleged abuser as a former professional heavyweight boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion of the world, said the report, adding that Foreman became champion after defeating Frazier on January 22, 1973, reports Xinhua.

Foreman, 73, has denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News, alleging people are “trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family.”

According to the report, Foreman said in the statement that he will work with his lawyers to “fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

20220828-000004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Solskjaer not interested in vacant Iran football coach job: Report (Ld)

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan’s 4/24 helps Gujarat Titans beat LSG by...

    Playing Test against India at WACA will favour Aussies: Perry

    Olympics: Fewer than 1,000 to watch opening ceremony in stadium: official