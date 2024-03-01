Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dead at 84

Toronto (Feb 29) – Canada’s 18th prime minister, Brian Mulroney is no more. He was 84.

His daughter Caroline Mulroney shared the news of his demise in a post on social media this afternoon.

“On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister. He died peacefully, surrounded by family,” her post read.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Mulroney never stopped working for Canadians and always sought to make this country an even better place to call home.

“As we mourn his passing and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, let us also acknowledge – and celebrate – Mr. Mulroney’s role in building the modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today, ” Trudeau said in written statement.

“For his many accomplishments, Mr. Mulroney received numerous honours and awards, including the Order of Canada, the Ordre national du Québec, and the Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service. A globally respected and recognized leader, Mr. Mulroney was also awarded some of the highest recognitions from governments around the world,” Trudeau added.

Brian Mulroney served as Canada’s prime minister from 1984 to 1993. Born in the eastern Quebec city of Baie-Comeau, he studied political science and law. After placing third in the 1976 Progressive Conservative leadership election, he was appointed president of the Iron Ore Company of Canada in 1977. He held that post until 1983, when he successfully became leader of the Progressive Conservatives.

Mulroney led the Conservative party to a landslide victory in the 1984 federal election, winning the second-largest percentage of seats in Canadian history (at 74.8 percent) and receiving over 50 percent of the popular vote. He later won a second majority government in 1988.