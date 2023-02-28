Former Toronto City Councillor Rob Davis formally announced his bid for the mayor’s post on Tuesday.

If elected, Davis says he will “rescind the decision to rename Dundas Street” and not pursue changing 59 street names in order to save the estimated $21 million cost.

Davis also believes the vacant home tax is an overreach on the part of Toronto city council, that raises no revenue, and builds no new rental accommodation.

In a media statement announcing his intention to run, he said he “would tear up the forms that hundreds of thousands of Toronto residents were forced to complete and make certain the data and personal information was destroyed”.

Davis was city councillor from 1991 to 2000. During that time he served as budget chief, Vice-Chair of the Toronto Transit Commission(TTC), co-chair of the Toronto Crime

Preventionon task force, and Vice-Chair of the tax policy and assessment task force.

Since John Tory announced his resignation on February 10 after admitting to an extra-marital affair with a junior staffer, several individuals have expressed their desire to run for the mayor’s post.

Former Toronto mayoral candidate Gil Penalosa has also announced he will run again.

“Together, we can create an affordable, equitable, sustainable city, a Toronto for Everyone,” Penalosa said in a Tweet.

Former police chief Mark Saunders is also “exploring a run” for mayor of Toronto, a spokesperson told CP24.

Saunders served as Toronto’s police chief from 2015 to 2020. He ran on a Progressive Conservative ticket in the provincial election last June, but was defeated by Liberal Stephanie Bowman.

Toronto City Clerk John D. Elvidge has set Monday, June 26 as the date for the Mayoral by-election, this is subject to City Council declaring the vacancy and passing a bylaw requiring a by-election at its meeting March 29 to 31.