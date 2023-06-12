INDIA

Former CM Jagannath Pahadia’s son joins BJP in Rajasthan

NewsWire
A few months before assembly polls, Om Prakash Pahadia, son of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia, joined BJP on Monday.

Four new candidates, incliding Om Prakash Pahadia, joined the party in the presence of BJP’s national general secretary and in-charge Arun Singh and state President C.P. Joshi, at the party office.

Besides Paharia, other three are – Congress leader Brijendra Singh Shekhawat, BSP leader Ashok Verma and retired IAS officer Chandramohan Meena.

On the occasion, State President C.P. Joshi said, “Congress is a sinking ship whose future is dark. On the other hand, those who have taken the membership of BJP know that the party they are going to join has strong leadership. BJP is the biggest party in the world. While these people know that the Congress has violated its promise, they are also aware that the public is fed up with the corruption of the Congress.”

State in-charge Arun Singh said, “These people have come with the BJP after being troubled by the misrule of the Congress. People have lost faith in the Congress government.”

