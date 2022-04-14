Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon, who played in three football World Cups, has died after suffering severe head injuries in a car crash.

The 55-year-old was driving a car that collided with a bus early on Monday in Cali, Colombia.

“We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon,” said FIFA in a tweet on Thursday along with a video of the player scoring one of his most memorable goals at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

“Our sincere condolences go to his loved ones, former teammates and fans from the clubs he played for, and of the @FCFSeleccionCol national team who he represented at three World Cups. Rest in Peace,” it added.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rincon scored 17 goals for Colombia and played at the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups. He shares with Carlos Valderrama the record for the most appearances at the tournament for his country, having played in 10 World Cup games.

Rincon was part of the side that ended the nation’s 28-year wait to play at the World Cup when they qualified for the 1990 finals, and scored a memorable goal in a 1-1 draw against eventual winners West Germany. He also played club football for Napoli, Palmeiras and Santos, as well as leading Corinthians to victory in 2000 at the first Fifa Club World Championship – now the Club World Cup.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said it mourned the death of Rincon.

“We will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration. We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss,” said the FCF.

