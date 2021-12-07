Former Congress CM quits as MLA, joins BJP

HomeINDIAFormer Congress CM quits as MLA, joins BJP
Hours after resigning as a Congress MLA, former Goa Chief Minister Ravi Naik formally joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.

After Naik’s exit from the party, the Congress’ strength in the state legislative assembly has reduced from 17 MLAs to three legislators.

“Only (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi can take the country ahead and ensure that no one stays hungry. BJP will win at least 27 MLAs in these elections,” Naik said at an induction ceremony here.

