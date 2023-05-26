Former CPI-M leader P. Razak, who donated his house to the party to build a memorial for legendary Communist EMS Nampoothirpad, was on Friday morning found hanging at the local Panchayat office near Kondotti in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

Razak had parted ways with the party after he began his long tirades against the Pulikkal Panchayat and a local private company engaged in plastic manufacturing.

Razak was fighting the pollution caused by the local factory and used to claim that he lost his brother due to pollution caused by it.

After Razak lost his brother in 2019, he took cudgels with the party as it did not act on his complaints against the factory and Pulikkal Panchayath ruled by it.

After getting to know about Razak’s demise, locals are up in arms at his village.

Copies of petitions that he made to the various authorities against the polluting company and the way the panchayath “failed” to act were found beside his body.

Razak is survived by his wife.

