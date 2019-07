New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at the Escorts Hospital here, a party leader said. She was 81.

“Dikshit died at Escorts Hospital here,” Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar told IANS.

The three-time Delhi Chief Minister was unwell for some time.

–IANS

