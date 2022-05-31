Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who belongs to the Kadva Patidar sub-caste of the Patidar community, said about Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel’s entry into the BJP that all those who are influenced by the party’s nationalism, Hindutva ideology, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development programmes are joining the BJP.

Elaborating on people joining the BJP, Patel stated that “I am not talking about any individual,” and added that under the leadership of C.R. Patil, professionals from different fields are joining the BJP. “All those who wish to work for the betterment of society and to explore BJP as a platform are always welcome,” he said.

Party spokesman Bharat Dangar announced that Hardik will join the BJP in the presence of C.R. Patil and Nitin Patel.

Patel refused to comment on the sedition case against Hardik and said that the party’s senior leaders will speak at an appropriate time.

Sources said that party leaders had been working on his entry for a long time. If the party decides to field Hardik from Viramgam constituency, for which the party had a strategy worked out, and if ex-BJP leaders like former MLAs Pragji Patel, Kamabhai Rathod, Vajubhai Dodiya are brought back, then it will be ensured that these veterans are kept happy with important assignments.

In the BJP, there is a practice that leaders are assigned work according to their strengths. Hardik may get the responsibility of some patidar dominated districts, or seats in Saurashtra region as he is a Zalawadi Kadva Patidar. The party will make sure that other senior Patidar leaders do not feel sidelined or downgraded because of Hardik.

