Former DIG’s daughter molested, accused held

Noida, July 17 (IANS) A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting the daughter of a former Deputy Inspector General of police in Greater Noida, police said.

The victim’s father is a retired DIG from West Bengal police.

Police said the victim was molested outside her college in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 sector on Tuesday afternoon by the accused identified as Mantu, a native of West Bengal.

“She soon called up the police and a police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot. The accused was arrested,” said a senior police officer.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered against him, police said.

–IANS

