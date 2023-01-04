INDIA

Former DMK MLA P. Saravanan joins AIADMK

NewsWire
0
0

Senior leader and former MLA of DMK from Tirupparankandram, P. Saravanan joined the AIADMK in presence of the party’s interim general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The office of EPS in a statement said that Saravanan had called on EPS and then joined the AIADMK.

Saravanan, who had resigned from the DMK in 2021 and joined the BJP, was the saffron party’s Madurai district unit president.

He had even contested the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021 on a BJP ticket from Madurai North seat but lost to the DMK candidate, G. Thalapathi by nearly 23,000 votes.

Saravanan had won the Tirupparakandram seat (2019-21) in a bypoll by defeating the AIADMK candidate by a margin of 2,396 votes.

