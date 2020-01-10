Former Ganashakti editor Aveek Dutta passes away

Kolkata, Jan 14 (IANS) Senior journalist and former editor of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Bengali mouthpiece Ganashakti, Aveek Dutta, passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday after prolonged illness. He was 58, party sources said.

Dutta, a West Bengal state committee member of the CPI-M, leaves behind his wife and only son.

Known for his writing and leadership qualities, Dutta was assistant editor of Ganashakti from 2002 to early 2018, when he was elevated as editor.

However, he suffered a cerebral haemorrhage while speaking at a public meeting on December 2, 2018, and was under medical attention since then.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and CPI-M state committee Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra have condoled Dutta’s death.

–IANS

