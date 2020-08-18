Former Goa Dy CM hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Panaji, Aug 18 (IANS) Two Goa MLAs, including former Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Ramakrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar, have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Opposition MLA said he was admitting himself to a health facility on medical advice.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19 just now. As advised by the doctors, I am getting admitted. I request every one who had contact with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Dhavalikar tweeted on Tuesday.

Ruling BJP MLA Nilakanth Halarnkar also tested positive on Tuesday and in a message said that he has opted for home isolation.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence, Shripad Naik, has already undergone plasma treatment, after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week and his condition is stable according to government sources.

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal has also been admitted to a private hospital, after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

–IANS

maya/khz