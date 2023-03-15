Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today announced that the federal government intends to appoint the former Governor General David Johnston as Independent Special Rapporteur, as part of a suite of measures to help combat foreign interference. This follows consultations with all parties in the House of Commons.

Johnston served as the 28th Governor General of Canada from 2010 to 2017. Prior to this installation, he was a professor of law for 45 years. He has chaired or served on many provincial and federal task forces and committees and has served on the boards of more than a dozen public companies. In 2007, Prime Minister Stephen Harper named Johnston as a special advisor, drafting the terms of reference for a public inquiry into the Airbus affair, which became the Oliphant Commission. He is currently serving as the Leaders’ Debates Commissioner, a role from which he will step down to serve as Independent Special Rapporteur.

“As Independent Special Rapporteur, David Johnston brings integrity and a wealth of experience and skills, and I am confident that he will conduct an impartial review to ensure all necessary steps are being taken to keep our democracy safe and uphold and strengthen confidence in it,” Trudeau said in a statement.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Johnston will have a wide mandate to look into foreign interference in the last two federal general elections and make expert recommendations on how to further protect our democracy and uphold Canadians’ confidence in it.

“The Government of Canada will comply with and implement his public recommendations, which could include a formal inquiry, a judicial review, or another independent review process,” the statement read. “We will be working with Mr. Johnston to finalize his mandate in the coming days, and it will be made public.”

The announcement of an Independent Special Rapporteur was part of a series of measures announced by Trudeau on March 6, in response to the alleged foreign interference in federal elections.