INDIA

Former HC Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

NewsWire
0
0

Top jurist Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan passed away at a hospital here on Monday. He was 63.

Radhakrishnan had been ailing from cancer.

He was the former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Calcutta, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh

He began his career as a lawyer in 1983 and was elevated as a judge of the Kerala High Court in 2004. In 2016 and 2017 he was briefly appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

In July, 2018, he was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. But before this, for a brief period in March 2018 he was appointed as the Chief Justice in Chhattisgarh High Court.

On January 1, 2019, he was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the High Court for Telangana.

On April 4, 2019, he took oath as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, a post which he occupied until his retirement in April, 2021, after which he returned and was leading a retired life here.

20230403-113402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting Indian shipping companies: Govt

    Boycott of court will lead to collapse of constitutional structure: Justice...

    Two terrorist associates arrested in J&K’s Budgam

    No scientific proof to show 3rd wave will impact kids: Experts