A 33-year-old former adhoc lecturer at Hindu College allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Samarveer, a resident of District Bara in Rajasthan and he was under depression after he was displaced from college a few months ago.

According to police, on Wednesday, a police control room call regarding hanging of a man in a top floor flat of DTC Apartment in Rani Bagh was received at Rani Bagh police station following which Station House Officer (SHO) along with police team reached the spot.

“The top floor of the house had two rooms. One of the rooms had both an iron door and a wooden door and was found to be locked from the inside. The mesh on the iron door was cut and the latch was opened, while the wooden door was also forcibly opened. Samarveer was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the same room with a bed sheet,” reported Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra K Singh.

Samarveer was shifted to MV Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“The FSL team was also called at the spot. The crime scene was also inspected by Mobile crime team as well as FSL, Rohini team,” said Singh.

On inquiry, it was revealed that he was working as adhoc lecturer in Hindu college and recently another lecturer was appointed in his place due to which he was under depression.

“Several empty bottles of liquor and empty boxes of cigarettes were found in the room. No one suspected any foul play in the death. The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted at BJRM Hospital,” the official said.

