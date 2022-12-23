BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested for loan fraud

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband and businessman Deepak Kochhar were on Friday arrested by the CBI in connection with a loan fraud case involving bank officials and the Videocon Group.

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official told IANS that the arrests were made from Delhi whereas the fraud FIR was filed with its Mumbai branch in January 2019 against Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group.

“We had filed an FIR for the offence of forgery, cheating, using fake documents as genuine, hatching a criminal conspiracy and having common intention against the bank officials and the Kochhars,” the official said.

Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd were also named as an accused in the FIR.

Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower, months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

The CBI official said that they will produce Kochhar and her husband before a court and will seek their custodial remand.

“We have also conducted search operations at their premises and have recovered a few documents connected to the case.”

