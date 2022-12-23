Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband and businessman Deepak Kochhar were on Friday arrested by the CBI in connection with a loan fraud case involving bank officials and the Videocon Group.

“We have filed an FIR for the offence fo forgery, cheating, using fake documents as genuine, hatching a criminal conspiracy and having common intention against the bank officials and the Kochhars,” a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source told IANS.

The source said that they will produce Kochhar and her husband before a court and will seek their custodial remand.

“We have also conducted search operations at their premises and have recovered a few documents connected to the case,” the source said.

