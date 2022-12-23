BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested for loan fraud

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband and businessman Deepak Kochhar were on Friday arrested by the CBI in connection with a loan fraud case involving bank officials and the Videocon Group.

“We have filed an FIR for the offence fo forgery, cheating, using fake documents as genuine, hatching a criminal conspiracy and having common intention against the bank officials and the Kochhars,” a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source told IANS.

The source said that they will produce Kochhar and her husband before a court and will seek their custodial remand.

“We have also conducted search operations at their premises and have recovered a few documents connected to the case,” the source said.

