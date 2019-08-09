Former India cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passes away

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) Former India cricketer V.B. Chandrasekhar breathed his last following cardiac arrest at the age of 57 here on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu cricketer Chandrasekhar, who is survived by his wife and two daughters, represented India in seven ODIs between 1988 and 1990. He was a Tamil Nadu great who played a key role in the state’s triumph in the 1987-88 season with 551 runs – the third-highest behind Brijesh Patel and Robin Singh.

Chandrasekhar was a batsman who blasted a 56-ball century – the then fastest hundred in India’s first-class competition in the Irani Cup tie against Rest of India after Tamil Nadu’s victory in March 1988.

Chandrasekhar also served as a national selector after retirement and coached the Tamil Nadu team during the 2012-13 season. He was appointed team director of Chennai Super Kings at the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

“Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar Indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big loss, condolences to the family,” veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

“Shell shocked to hear of the demise of V B Chandrasekar sir. My deepest condolences to the family,” India opener Abhinav Mukund tweeted.

