Five former inmates of the controversial Anbu Jothi Ashram escaped from the government-recognised shelter home at Pudupalayam in the Cuddalore district.

The five, according to police, escaped from the shelter home during the early hours of Thursday.

Notably, Anbu Jothi Ashram — a controversial mental asylum and destitute centre — was sealed by the Tamil Nadu police after missing person complaints were lodged by the relatives of inmates who were not being seen.

During the raids at the mental asylum, the police found that the inmates were tortured and many were shifted to other similar homes in Karnataka and even Rajasthan. After the sealing of the home, the inmates were shifted to other government recognised shelters.

Police said that this was the second instance of inmates escaping from the same shelter home. According to police, 23 inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram were shifted to two shelter homes at Manjakuppam and Pudupalayam in Cuddalore district.

The staff of the Pudupalayam shelter home found that five inmates were missing from the home when they entered the room on the first floor of the home. The backdoor of the home was broken open and bed sheets were found missing.

It may be recalled that in February four other inmates of the same home had escaped. One of the missing inmates was traced at Thirupathiripuliyur Railway station and two inmates who escaped returned on their own. However one inmate is still at large, police said.

With five more inmates missing from the home, the shelter home is under scanner and police have commenced an investigation.

