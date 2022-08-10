Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi wants to run for parliament in the election at the end of September, he told Italian radio.

The 85-year-old leader of the conservative Forza Italia (Let’s Go, Italy) party on Wednesday said that so many people had urged him to run, and that is why he is thinking of running.

Berlusconi was a member of the Italian parliament for many years, before being elected to the Senate in early 2013, dpa news agency reported.

However, after several convictions for tax fraud, he was expelled from the chamber in November of the same year. As a result, he was not allowed to run again for six years.

Forza Italia is competing as part of an alliance which includes the Brothers of Italy party (Fratelli d’Italia) and the League headed by far-right populist Matteo Salvini.

The three parties have formed an alliance to contest the September 25 elections, while the political forces on the left and in the centre are currently in disarray.

