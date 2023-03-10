Two months after his retirement, a 48-year-old former ITBP personnel shot himself dead with his licensed revolver at his house in Delhi’s Palam area on Friday morning, an official said.

The deceased is identified as Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Sadh Nagar in Palam area and a native of village Nangla Badi in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He had retired as head constable from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) two months ago.

According to police, on Friday around 8:30 a.m., a police control room call was received at Palam Village police station regarding aqq firing sound, following which, police a team reached the spot.

“On spot, the main door of the house was found bolted from inside. On peeping from the small window above the main door, it was found that one person was lying unconscious on the floor,” said a senior police official.

“The police team broke through the window to open the door. On inspection of the body it was found that one bullet was on the forehead and the other was also on the chest,” said the official.

Sudhir’s wife, Rita, told police that her husband had a licensed revolver and he was an alcoholic.

“She was living at her parent’s house after some quarrel with husband. She did not disclose any foul play. The statements of family members of the deceased have been recorded,” said the official.

“The spot was inspected by the FSL team. The body has been preserved at DDU Hospital mortuary for post mortem proceedings. Proceeding under section 174 CrPC has been initiated,” the official added.

20230310-181403