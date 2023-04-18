INDIA

Former JD-U MLA accuses senior police officer of conspiring to kill her

NewsWire
0
0

JD-U’s former MLA Poonam Devi on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against Khagaria’s Superintendent of Police, Amitesh Singh, accusing him of conspiring for her murder.

The four-time MLA from Khagaria Sadar and wife of former MLA Randhir Singh claimed that she is scared of the bodyguard allotted for her by the SP.

“The district SP is conspiring against me to murder me. He has allotted a bodyguard who is my enemy. With his presence, I am feeling insecure. The bodyguard is not doing duty properly and when I complain to the SP, he is not listening to me. He (bodyguard) is missing for the last 72 hours but the SP is not taking it seriously. The SP also used abusive language against me,” Poonam Devi alleged.

“It is a well-planned conspiracy of the Khagaria SP to kill me,” she said.

Earlier, JD-U MLA Sanjiv Kumar, who represents Parbatta constituency, also levelled serious allegations against the police officer.

Contacted for his response, the SP refused to comment on the allegations levelled by Poonam Devi.

20230418-212003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K’s Ganderbal achieves 100% vaccination of 45+ age group

    9 sentenced to life in gang-rape case in Bihar

    ‘Real motive to question probe against Cong president, office-bearers’, Centre to...

    SEBI’s issues list of ‘most wanted defaulters’ – all untraceable!