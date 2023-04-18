JD-U’s former MLA Poonam Devi on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against Khagaria’s Superintendent of Police, Amitesh Singh, accusing him of conspiring for her murder.

The four-time MLA from Khagaria Sadar and wife of former MLA Randhir Singh claimed that she is scared of the bodyguard allotted for her by the SP.

“The district SP is conspiring against me to murder me. He has allotted a bodyguard who is my enemy. With his presence, I am feeling insecure. The bodyguard is not doing duty properly and when I complain to the SP, he is not listening to me. He (bodyguard) is missing for the last 72 hours but the SP is not taking it seriously. The SP also used abusive language against me,” Poonam Devi alleged.

“It is a well-planned conspiracy of the Khagaria SP to kill me,” she said.

Earlier, JD-U MLA Sanjiv Kumar, who represents Parbatta constituency, also levelled serious allegations against the police officer.

Contacted for his response, the SP refused to comment on the allegations levelled by Poonam Devi.

