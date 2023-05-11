Former JD(U) national president RCP Singh on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the saffron party’s national general secretary Arun Singh, national media in-charge Anil Baluni and national co media in-charge Sanjay Mayukh.

Welcoming Singh into the saffron party, Pradhan said to help Bihar get rid of “jungle raj” and to establish law and order, develop the state and provide security to its people, the BJP, under the leadership of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Fernandes, had formed an alliance.

The BJP ran the alliance for a long time but when JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar decided to part ways with the saffron party due to his vested interest, at that time too, Singh had tried to convince Kumar against his move, Pradhan said.

With Singh joining the BJP, the party will become stronger in Bihar, the minister claimed.

Targeting Kumar, Singh said: “The country has progressed, but where does Bihar stand. India has become the fifth largest economy. Nitish Kumar is touring other states for the past three days to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But he should tell us who is the leader of the opposition alliance.”

Attacking Kumar over his desire to become Prime Minister, Singh said Nitish Kumar was PM (Paltimaar) and he will always be that.

Singh said that Kumar who used to fight against the RJD is now talking about being united with it till death.

Singh, a former confidant of Kumar, was made national president of the party. During the then JD (U)-BJP alliance, Singh was made a central minister from the JD(U)’s quota, but after that his relations with Kumar turned sour. Singh was not sent to the Rajya Sabha by Nitish Kumar due to which he had to resign from the Modi cabinet and from the JD (U) as well.

