INDIA

Former J&K minister Harsh Dev Singh joins AAP

NewsWire
0
0

Three times legislator and former Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Harsh Dev Singh joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday along with some other local leaders.

The was announced during a presser addressed by AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Reports here said Harsh Dev Singh had met AAP leaders in Delhi a month back to discuss the modalities and plans for joining the party.

He has won Assembly elections from Ramnagar constituency of Jammu division thrice in the past.

Singh was the chairman of the J&K Panthers Party till Saturday.

He has joined AAP along with other leaders of the Panthers Party, including Rajesh Pandgotra provincial president, Gagan Pratap Singh, Purushottam Parihar and Sudesh Dogra.

20220507-160450

