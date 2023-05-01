INDIA

Former Kerala HC CJ was sitting on numerous cases: Chennithala

Launching a scathing attack on the recently superannuated Kerala High Court Chief Justice S.Manikumar, veteran Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday alleged that the former was sitting on many of his cases against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Quite a few cases which I filed during my tenure as Leader of Opposition were left untouched as he did nothing, so what’s the use of going to the court in the present allegations of massive corruption in the purchase of AI cameras for the Road Transport department,” Chennithala asked the media, here.

“Reportedly, Manikumar is going to be the next Kerala State Human Rights Commission chief,” added Chennithala who was the Leader of Opposition in 2016-21 during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Last month, there was news that Vijayan, in an unprecedented action, gave a farewell to Manikumar along with a few of his cabinet colleagues, a few days before he superannuated.

Asked whether he will be taking legal recourse in the alleged Rs 253 crore corrupt deal under the leadership of Vijayan to install AI cameras, Chennithala said, “This is a corrupt deal and there is no discontent in the Congress-led UDF and they are united in taking on the most corrupt Vijayan government”.

It was Chennithala who first spoke about the deal wherein he alleged that Vijayan acted as an agent for a few companies which secured the deal, with no prior experience in this line of business.

