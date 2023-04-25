INDIA

Former K’taka minister D.B. Inamdar passes away

Senior Congress leader and former state minister D.B. Inamdar passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 74.

Danappagouda Basanagouda Inamdar, who was suffering from multiple ailments, was admitted to the hospital following lungs and liver ailments.

He represented the Kittur Assembly constituency several times and also worked as a minister in the Congress government.

Inamdar was a ticket aspirant from Kittur seat for upcoming Assembly elections. However, the party had denied tickets to him at the last minute.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has mourned the death. “Let the God give strength to his supporters and family to withstand the pain of his bereavement,” he said.

