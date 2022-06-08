Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of the southwestern state of Lagos, has emerged as the Presidential candidate of Nigeria’s governing All Progressives Congress (APC) party for 2023 general elections.

Tinubu, also a national leader of the APC, defeated 13 other aspirants, including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmad Lawan, to clinch the party’s presidential ticket at a three-day special convention attended by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The former Governor of Lagos polled 1,271 votes, while his closest rivals for the presidential ticket, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Transportation Minister, and Osinbajo polled 316 and 235 votes respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 2,322 party delegates were selected from the 774 local government areas of the country to participate in the voting exercise to elect one of 23 aspirants for the APC presidential ticket. However, nine voluntarily stepped down or withdrew their presidential ambition, leaving only 14 aspirants to take part in the final lap of the race.

In his address at the Eagle Square, the venue of the special convention, Buhari said the critical task ahead of the governing party was to “continue to forge the unity of purpose among party members and to keep securing needed compromises”.

Tinubu, in his acceptance speech, acknowledged that the most populous African nation had been saddled with a myriad of challenges. He, however, vowed to revive the economy and rebuild the nation if given the opportunity to emerge as winner of the presidential election slated for February 2023.

