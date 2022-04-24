INDIA

Former Maharashtra Governor K. Sankaranarayanan passes away

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Governor K. Sankaranarayanan passed away in Kerala’s Palakkad on Sunday. He was 89.

The senior leader was suffering from illness for the past couple of years.

Sankaranarayanan was the convenor of the United Democratic Front (UDF) for 16 years and had maintained an excellent rapport with the coalition partners including the Muslim League and the Kerala Congress-Mani when UDF was in power and in opposition.

He was also the Finance Minister in the A.K. Antony government.

Sankaranarayanan served as Governor in six states including Maharashtra.

The deceased Congress leader was remembered for his humour and his excellent rapport with political leaders cutting across political lines.

Antony expressed condolences at the passing away of his former cabinet colleague.

Former Union Minister and former state Congress President, Mullappally Ramachandran also expressed his condolences on the passing away of Sankaranarayanan.

20220424-221601

