Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin to face corruption charges

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was arrested and would face a number of corruption charges, the country’s anti-corruption agency said on Thursday.

Muhyiddin was arrested after he was questioned over an economic recovery project launched by his government and would be charged on Friday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement.

“The MACC confirms having detained former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at 1 p.m. after he was called in to provide his statement,” it said, adding that Muhyiddin would be charged under the country’s laws for abuse of power and money laundering, Xinhua news agency reported.

Muhyiddin, who served as the Prime Minister for 17 months between March 2020 and August 2021, is the Chairman of the Perikatan Nasional party.

