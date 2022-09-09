SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined Galatasaray on a two-year deal, the Turkish giants confirmed on Friday.

The 34-year-old has signed a contract for 1.9 million euros ($1.91 million) and the second year of the Spanish midfielder’s deal is optional.

“Professional football player Juan Manuel Mata Garcia has signed an agreement for 2 seasons, with the second year being optional. Accordingly, a net fee of 1,900,000 EUR will be paid to our football player for the 2022-2023 season,” Galatasaray said in a statement.

Mata moved to United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during eight years.

“I feel so good. I am excited and very motivated. I’m grateful for being here. Everyone is being very friendly. I can’t wait to win with Galatasaray,” Mata said.

“Everyone told me what a nice atmosphere this place has. I’m waiting for the moment when I will experience this. I can’t wait to fight in front of our fans. Galatasaray is the team with the greatest success in Turkey. It is also a club that has a place in the history of football. Thank you everyone for the warm welcome,” he added.

The Turkish side also announced that they have taken Argentina striker Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain on loan for the 2022-2023 season.

