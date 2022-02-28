Former Mayor Zarifa Ghafari returns to Afghanistan

Zarifa Ghafari, the former Mayor of Maidan Shahr in Maidan Wardak province of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has returned to the country.

Ghafari told TOLOnews on Sunday that considering the deteriorating humanitarian situation of Afghanistan, she could not stop herself from coming back.

She said she would attempt to help the people and would do so without political interests. The former Mayor, who won the International Women of Courage (IWOC) award, announced her return to the country on Twitter, TOLOnews reported.

Ghafari was appointed Mayor of Maidan Wardak by former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in 2018. She has worked in many government positions.

“I came here to help — and, if I am able to build trust between the people of Afghanistan and the international community,” she said.

She added that she is not expecting any government position.

“I have no expectation of someone giving me position relevant to the government or politics,” she said.

The former Mayor urged the Afghan leaders to sit for talks and solve their differences through negotiations.

“(They) should sit together. All of them. Right, left, good and bad, members of the republic, communists and (Islamic) Emirate — talk and use your logic and don’t widow the Afghan women anymore,” she added.

Ghafari has returned to Afghanistan while dozens of female activists have recently been arrested.

