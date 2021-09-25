Former minister and president of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) on Saturday resigned from the party’s presidentship and also its basic membership.

Javaid Mustafa Mir, former minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led BJP-PDP coalition government, told reporters told that he has resigned as the JKPM president and also as its basic member.

Mir had taken over as the president of JKPM when its founder, Shah Faesal, former bureaucrat, quit politics in August 2020.

Formed with a lot of fanfare by Shah Faesal, who gave up a promising career in the IAS, JKPM was envisaged as a party of honest people who would bring back accountability into the political system of J&K.

Mir had quit the PDP and later decided to join Shah Faesal’s party.

