Mississauga’s longest serving mayor will be honoured with a state funeral, Premier Doug Ford’s office announced today. The late Hazel McCallion will be buried on what would have been her 102nd birthday, February 14.

McCallion, who served 12 consecutive terms as Mayor of Mississauga, passed away on January 29, 2023, at the age of 101.

The state funeral will be held at Paramount Fine Foods Centre on Tuesday at 11 a.m. There is limited seating for members of the public, ticket information will be available at the Centre.

For those unable to attend in person, the funeral service will be livestreamed on the Government of Ontario’s YouTube channel with closed captions and ASL interpretation. The funeral will also be livestreamed at the Living Arts Centre (4141 Living Arts Dr, Mississauga, ON L5B 4B8). Ticket information will be available at Living Arts as it becomes available.

Ahead of the funeral, McCallion will lie in repose and the public is invited to visit Mississauga City Hall (300 City Centre Drive, Mississauga, ON, L5B 3C1) on Sunday, February 12 and Monday, February 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The public can also sign an online condolence book or a printed version, which will be available at Mississauga City Hall.

Those who wish to attend the state funeral on Tuesday, February 14 should arrive at Paramount Fine Foods Centre (5500 Rose Cherry Place, Mississauga, ON L4Z 4B6) by 10 a.m.

Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Premier Doug Ford and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie will be in attendance to pay their respects alongside McCallion’s family.

Flags will be flown at half-mast across the province on the day of the funeral, February 14.