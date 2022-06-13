Days after BJP president J.P. Nadda made it clear that the saffron party is against ‘pariwarvad’ (dynasty politics) and will stick to this principle even at the cost of losing seats, Siddharth Malaiya, son of former Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jayant Malaiya, resigned from the party on Monday.

Siddharth Malaiya said he took the decision because he could not work for the people of his home district Damoh for the last one-and-a-half years because of his suspension from the party.

He also said that he failed to convince the state leadership against his suspension from the post of district president.

“For long, I was wishing to end this indecision, as I wasn’t able to speak for the public and party workers as I am serving suspension. I decided to quit and perhaps the party also wanted me to take a decisive step,” Siddharth Malaiya said during a press briefing in Damoh on Monday.

Siddharth Malaiya and some other party office-bearers were suspended after the Damoh bypolls in which the BJP had lost to Congress’ Ajay Tandon.

His father Jayant Maliaya was also handed a show-cause notice by the party seeking explanation as to why the Malaiya family wasn’t with the party completely.

Siddharth Malaiya also turned down speculations that he would be joining the Congress, AAP or any other party, saying he has some ideology and would move ahead with the same in future as independent. He made it clear that he will be contesting the 2023 Assembly polls.

20220614-003603